Archbishop seeks clarity on India’s new citizenship legislation

December 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: If the legislation is implemented, “its worst victims will be scheduled caste and scheduled tribe people,” warned Archbishop Leo Cornelio of Bhopal. “They will not be in a position to prove their identity, and at a stroke, millions of these poor people will become stateless.”

