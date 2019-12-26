Catholic World News

Incorporate more women in peace processes, Vatican diplomat tells UN Security Council

December 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “In situations of conflict and tension around the world,” said Archbishop Bernardito Auza, “we must never forget that women are not only victims. Women also have an essential and irreplaceable role as protagonists in the promotion of peace and reconciliation at the grassroots level, especially within the family and local community.” Archbishop Auza also paid tribute to the thousands of women religious who “ensure the promotion of the dignity and advancement of women and girls.”

