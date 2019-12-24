Catholic World News
Swedish court rules against midwife who does not wish to participate in abortions
December 24, 2019
» Continue to this story on National Right to Life News
CWN Editor's Note: Jönköping (map) requires midwives to participate in abortions.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!