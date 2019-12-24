Catholic World News

In Venezuela, the ‘situation worsens every day,’ cardinal says

December 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The economy suffers more and more due to the continuous devaluation of the bolivar,” said Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino, the retired archbishop of Caracas. “A dollar, which was worth 60 bolivars 16 months ago, now costs 47,000. This means that the cost of living, especially food, has skyrocketed.”

