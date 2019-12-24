Catholic World News

Honduran bishops decry violence, corruption, call for Christimas truce in prisons

December 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Central American nation of 9.2 million (map) is 46% Catholic and 41% Protestant. “The situation of prisons is very sad (18 dead due to violent clashes), perhaps because God is not present in our lives,” said Cardinal Óscar Andrés Rodríguez Maradiaga.

