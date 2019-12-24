Catholic World News

Zambia’s bishops call on government to declare national hunger emergency

December 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Facts are facts: people are foraging for fruit in the forests because they have no food,” said Bishop George Lungu, president of the bishops’ conference. The southern African nation of 16.4 million (map) is 75% Protestant and 20% Catholic.

