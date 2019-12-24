Catholic World News

Christians in Iraq and Syria face new risk of genocide, aid specialist warns

December 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “If Christians can stay together and help each other, they can stay in the Middle East,” said Father Andrzej Halemba, head of Middle East projects for Aid to the Church in Need. “If they don’t, it can be like Turkey after the terrible genocide in 1915.”

