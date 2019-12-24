Catholic World News

‘Christendom no longer exists’: Vatican spokesman reflects on Pope’s address to the Curia

December 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Epochal changes” in culture and communication demand curial reform, so that the Church may more effectively carry out her mission of evangelization, Pope Francis said on December 21 in one of the most anticipated annual papal addresses, the Christmas greeting to the Roman Curia.

