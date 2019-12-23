Catholic World News

Terrorist bombing at cathedral in Philippines

December 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: More than 20 people were injured when a bomb exploded outside the cathedral in Cotabato during Sunday Mass on December 22. The attack— on the island of Mindanao, where Islamic separatists have been active— stirred up memories of the January bombing at the cathedral in Jolo, also in the southern Philippines. In that earlier assault, 27 people were killed and nearly 800 injured by the explosion, again timed for a Sunday Mass.

