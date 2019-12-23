Catholic World News

Israel, in late switch, allows Gaza residents to visit Bethlehem for Christmas

December 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On December 22, the Israeli government announced that residents of Gaza would be able to apply for permits to visit Jerusalem and Bethlehem for Christmas celebrations. Earlier the government had declined to allow Gaza residents to enter other parts of Israel. “It’s an annual ritual,” lamented Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzabella of Jerusalem; “permits are first denied and then granted.”

