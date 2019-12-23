Catholic World News

Planned Parenthood abortion statistic named one of ‘biggest Pinocchios of 2019’

December 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Leana Wen, who claimed that “thousands of women died every year pre-Roe” during abortions, was president of Planned Parenthood from November 2018 to July 2019.

