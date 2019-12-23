Catholic World News

US bishops urge Congress to stand against assisted suicide

December 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Two bishops who chair committees of the US Conference of Catholic Bishop urged members of the House of Representatives to support H.Con.Res.79, a resolution against assisted suicide that is sponsored by Rep. J. Luis Correa (D-CA). “We urge the US Congress to do all it can to protect Americans from this cruel practice, and to ensure those who are ill, disabled, or facing the end of life receive comprehensive medical and palliative care instead of a facilitated suicide,” the bishops said.

