Russian Orthodox Patriarch praises Moldovans’ practice of the faith

December 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Eastern European nation of 3.4 million (Encyclopaedia Britannica article, map) is 90% Eastern Orthodox. During a meeting with President Igor Dodon, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow described Moldova as “the leading European country in the number of active rather than statistical church goers per capita”; the president, in turn, said that “Orthodoxy is a foundation of Moldavian statehood … The authorities ... do everything they can to restore churches and build new ones.”

