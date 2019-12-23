Catholic World News

Bishop thankful, but ‘not particularly enthused,’ by British election results

December 23, 2019

Irish Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Philip Egan of Portsmouth said that the second and third-largest parties (the Labour Party and the Liberal Democrats) had “an anti-life agenda, particularly on abortion, so I am delighted that that direction has been stopped.”

