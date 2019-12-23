Catholic World News

Attentive listening, prudent judgment, joy: Vatican cardinal offers advice to confessors

December 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on Apostolic Penitentiary (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: “The humble and faithful, attentive and generous hearing of sacramental confessions is the dominant trait” of the nine days before Christmas, Cardinal Mauro Piacenza, Penitentiary Major of the Apostolic Penitentiary, said in a letter to confessors.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!