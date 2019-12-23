Catholic World News

Pope ends unlimited term of Dean of College of Cardinals, accepts Cardinal Sodano’s resignation

December 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On December 21, Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Cardinal Angelo Sodano, 92, as Dean of the College of Cardinals. The Vatican press office also made public an apostolic letter, dated November 29, that changes the dean’s term to a “five-year period, renewable if necessary.” The dean, considered first among equals in the College of Cardinals, presides over the cardinals’ meetings between the death of a Pope and the conclave to elect the next Pope.

