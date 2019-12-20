Catholic World News

Argentine bishops denounce liberalization of abortion law by decree

December 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Argentina has decried a move to liberalize the country’s abortion laws, by a decree rather than legislative action. “We are pained and concerned by this way of behaving that avoids the reasonable democratic debate over the care of life, the first human right,” the bishops said.

