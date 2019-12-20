Catholic World News

Papal preacher delivers second Advent Sermon

December 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Raniero Cantalamessa, OFM Cap, the preacher of the pontifical household, delivered the 2nd Advent Sermon on December 20 in the Redemptoris Mater chapel, with Pope Francis in the congregation. His theme was: “They saw the child with Mary his mother.” The sermons are traditionally delivered on Fridays in Advent.

