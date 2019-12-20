Catholic World News

New book from Vatican says sin of Sodom was inhospitality

December 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A new work by the Pontifical Biblical Commission argues that the sin of Sodom, recounted in the book of Genesis, was not sexual misconduct but inhospitality toward strangers. That argument—frequently advanced by gay-rights advocates—is found in What is Man? An Itinerary of Biblical Anthropology. The book is currently available only in Italian.

