Planned Parenthood blocks California bill to protect women from abuse

December 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Planned Parenthood has successfully blocked proposed legislation in the state of California that would have provided women with information about pelvic examinations. The legislation was designed to help women recognize and stop abusive behavior by medical personnel.

