Billboard advertising ‘The Two Popes’ appears on Vatican building

December 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A large billboard advertising the film The Two Popes has appeared on the facade of a building owned by the Vatican in Rome, on the Via della Conciliazione near St. Peter’s Square. The film presents a fictionalized relationship between Popes Benedict XVI and Francis, with the latter cast in a heroic light while the former is portrayed as stern, inflexible, and jealous of his successor’s popularity.

