Catholic World News

US religious-freedom commission reauthorized after debate

December 20, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The US Commission on International Religious Freedom has won new legislative authorization, after a debate about the group’s priorities. The reauthorization had become controversial because of changes that would require the commission to consider other issues alongside religious freedom, specifically including “the abuse of religion to justify human rights violations.” One commissioner, Kristina Arriaga, resigned to protest the new policies.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!