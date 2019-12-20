Catholic World News

CDF swamped with new abuse cases

December 20, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), which handles sex-abuse complaints against Catholic clergy, has been overwhelmed by an unprecedented number of new cases this year, AP reports. More than 1,000 new cases have been brought before the CDF; many coming from countries that have not previously made such reports.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!