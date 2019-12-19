Catholic World News

Aleppo priest says dire Christmas awaits Christians trapped by Syria’s civil war

December 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Franciscan Father Ibrahim Alsabagh said that “the interests of the powerful are obvious, and Syria continues to be the battleground of the great nations … In the west side of the city the bombing continues … There are still many civilians dying.”

