‘Return the family to the center of our attention,’ Vatican official says

December 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Gabriella Gambino, undersecretary of the Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life, said that “above all as Christians, we are called to support the stable family, which is founded on the conjugal covenant, on peace and on mutual trust.” She made her remarks at the presentation of the Pope’s message for the World Day of Peace.

