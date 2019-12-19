Catholic World News

December 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Umbundu is spoken by the 4 million members of the Ovimbundu people (Encyclopaedia Britannica article).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!