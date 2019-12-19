Catholic World News

Jesuit periodical calls on senators to offer ‘profiles in courage’ during trial of President Trump

December 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Stating that “the president’s apparent conduct raises grave constitutional questions” and that “all else [has] failed to provide the check on executive power that the constitution requires,” the editors of America write that “citizens should expect that some Democratic senators, acting in good conscience, would consider acquittal, and that some Republican senators, similarly acting in good conscience, would consider conviction.”

