Outer space should be ‘free from weapons of any sort,’ Vatican diplomat says

December 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The continued, and increasing, reliance on outer space platforms that support communications, navigation, position finding and the daily commerce of activities here on Earth points to the importance of our work to support the security, efficiency and sustainability of such platforms,” said Archbishop Bernardito Auza. “Attacking them, or interfering with their proper functions, for example by illuminating them with destructive beams of electromagnetic energy, should therefore be prohibited.”

