Catholic World News

Vatican investments were used in Italian bank fraud

December 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Funds invested by the Vatican played a key role in a scheme by an Italian bank to route money back into itself. The bank was eventually shut down. The illegal scheme produced heavy management fees for Raffaele Mincione, the Italian financier who is also involved in questionable investments by the Secretariat of State.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!