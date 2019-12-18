Catholic World News

Montreal bishop ‘made it his mission’ to bring priest to justice

December 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on CBC Radio

CWN Editor's Note: After Bishop Thomas Dowd was appointed auxiliary bishop of Montreal in 2011, he “started hearing rumors about [Father Brian] Boucher,” according to the report. “He made it his mission to investigate and take action.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!