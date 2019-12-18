Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat renews call for Palestinian state

December 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: “It is high time that decisions taken and mechanisms already in place are used effectively to realize the objective of a Palestinian State, living in peace and security alongside the State of Israel, within secure and internationally recognized borders,” said Archbishop Bernardito Auza. The prelate also called for “a stop to the flow of arms” to Yemen and expressed “great concern” about the Turkish invasion of Syria.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!