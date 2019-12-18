Catholic World News

Prelate: Church stands with the Lebanese people as they demand justice, transparency

December 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The [Maronite Catholic] Patriarch has been calling on government [members] to listen to their consciences, to listen to the people who have been on the streets for 60 days, to look at the social situation, examine closely the difficulties the people are experiencing, and to make sure the uprising does receive sufficient attention, because on the whole, what the uprising is calling for, is justified,” said Archbishop Paul Sayah.

