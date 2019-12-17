Catholic World News

Dutch cardinal: priests cannot ‘accompany’ assisted suicide

December 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Willelm Eijk of Utrecht has said that a priest “must not be present when euthanasia or assisted suicide are performed.” The Dutch cardinal—who was trained as a physician before entering the priesthood—said that priests must be clear in telling anyone who contemplates suicide that it is a grave sin. His stand contrasts with that of Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, who said that he would “hold the hand” of someone undertaking assisted suicide.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!