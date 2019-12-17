Catholic World News

Papal nuncio in France, facing abuse charge, resigns

December 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Archbishop Luigi Ventura, the apostolic nuncio in France, who has been accused of sexual misconduct. In July the Vatican had waived the archbishop’s diplomatic immunity, allowing prosecutors to proceed with criminal charges against him. Archbishop Ventura turned 75— the normal retirement age for prelates— last week.

