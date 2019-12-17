Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat laments weapons trafficking

December 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Shamefully, moreover, there are those who earn a living and accumulate great wealth through trafficking in these instruments of death—whether licit or illicit—thus providing the means for criminals and terrorists to achieve their deadly activities and even for governments who would engage in armed aggression against sovereign states or subvert their internal peace and tranquility,” said Archbishop Bernardito Auza.

