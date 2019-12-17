Catholic World News

Australian bishops: ‘Significant progress made, but keeping kids safe remains top priority’

December 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Australia’s Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse issued its final report in December 2017. “The Catholic Church in Australia takes full responsibility for the harm caused by the tragic history of child sexual abuse by clergy, religious and lay Church workers,” Australian bishops and religious said in a follow-up report.

