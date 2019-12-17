Catholic World News
Look at the Child Jesus on Christmas Day, Pope tells young Italian Catholics
December 17, 2019
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: On December 16, Pope Francis addressed a delegation of young people from Italian Catholic Action.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!