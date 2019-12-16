Catholic World News

US has world’s highest rate of children living in single-parent households

December 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on Pew Forum

CWN Editor's Note: The US now has the world’s highest rate of children living in single-parent households—more than three times the world average—a study by the Pew Forum has found. Today 23% of American children live with a single parent; the worldwide figure is 7%.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!