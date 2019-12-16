Catholic World News

Vatican may produce McCarrick dossier early next year

December 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: American bishops who made their ad limina visits to Rome during the past month were told that a Vatican dossier of information relating to the case of former cardinal Theodore McCarrick would be made available soon, perhaps early next year. American bishops had pressed the Vatican for information about McCarrick’s career more than a year ago.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!