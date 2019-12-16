Catholic World News

Pope celebrates Mass for Rome’s Filipino community

December 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We are all called to practice charity together with those who live in the existential peripheries, using our different gifts to renew the signs of the presence of the Kingdom,” the Pope preached on Gaudete Sunday in St. Peter’s Basilica (video). “Together, we are all called to proclaim the Gospel, the Good News of salvation, in all languages, so as to reach as many people as possible.”

