Catholic World News

December 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Academy for Life hosted hosted a two-day interfaith symposium on palliative care and elderly mental health.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!