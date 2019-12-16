Catholic World News

Pope encourages French movements to spread the culture of mercy

December 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing members of French associations, congregations, and movements dedicated to mercy, the Pope said, “I would like to invite you to be always very attentive to keep alive, first of all in the depths of your hearts, this mercy of which you bear witness. May the sometimes very demanding and tiring fulfilment of your charitable activities never stifle the breath of tenderness and compassion by which they must be inspired, nor the gaze which expresses it.”

