Catholic World News

Theme of papal preacher’s 2nd Advent sermon: the Blessed Virgin Mary’s Magnificat

December 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on Cantalamessa.org

CWN Editor's Note: On December 13, Capuchin Franciscan Father Raniero Cantalamessa, the preacher of the papal household since 1980, preached the second of three Friday Advent sermons in the Redemptoris Mater Chapel of the Apostolic Palace. The theme of his first sermon was the Blessed Virgin Mary’s faith at the Annunciation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

