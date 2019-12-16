Catholic World News

Ecology, divorce, refugees, and the Lord’s call: themes of Pope’s discussion with Thai, Japanese Jesuits

December 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: La Civiltà Cattolica, the Roman Jesuit periodical, has published the transcript of the Pope’s conversations with Jesuit communities during his recent apostolic journey to Thailand and Japan. Asked how to respond to divorced and remarried Catholics, the Pope said, “I could answer you in two ways: in a casuistic way, which however is not Christian, even if it can be ecclesiastical; or according to the Magisterium of the Church as in the eighth chapter of Amoris Laetitia, that is, journey, accompany and discern to find solutions. And this has nothing to do with situation ethics, but with the great moral tradition of the Church.”

