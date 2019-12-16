Catholic World News

Concerned about radiation’s effects, Vatican diplomat renews call for nuclear test ban

December 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) has been signed by over 180 nations, including the United States, but the US Senate has not ratified it. Seven other nuclear powers—China, Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, North Korea, and Pakistan—also have not ratified the treaty.

