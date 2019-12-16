Catholic World News

On 50th anniversary of priestly ordination, Pope Francis honors his mentor

December 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On December 13, Pope Francis visited the General Curia of the Society of Jesus for the publication of the works of Father Miguel Ángel Fiorito, SJ (1916-2005), for which the Pontiff has written a preface. The Pope paid tribute to Father Fiorito as a “master of dialogue,” and the Society of Jesus noted that the priest “developed the ‘theology of the people,’ a way of understanding the Church and the world that obviously inspires the thought and teaching of the present Pope.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!