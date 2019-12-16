Catholic World News

CCD grants $108K to 6 biblical literacy, interpretation projects

December 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: According to the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, the grants are funded by royalties from the New American Bible.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

