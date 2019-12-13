Catholic World News

God’s works are unpredictable, Pope tells musicians

December 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Incarnation is a “disconcerting mystery,” Pope Francis observed during a December 13 audience with musicians who will take part in the Vatican’s Christmas concert. He thanked the musicians for helping people to develop an appreciation for beauty, and thus to appreciate how God “unpredictable and constantly acts in unforeseeable ways.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!