Catholic World News

No permits for Gaza residents to visit shrines for Christmas

December 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Christian residents of the Gaza Strip will not be allowed permission to visit Bethlehem or Jerusalem during the Christmas season. The Israeli army has announced that residents of Gaza, currently controlled by the Hamas movement, will be allowed to go abroad but not to enter other parts of Israel.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!