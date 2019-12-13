Catholic World News

Jews return to prayer near mosque on Temple Mount

December 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Jewish worshippers have been allowed to pray on the Temple Mount, despite a longstanding agreement that sets the site aside for Muslims, the Jerusalem Post reports. The paper reports that police are not currently enforcing a rule that bars Jews from gathering to pray on the Temple Mount.

